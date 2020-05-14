Blackrock in Co Dublin is installing a one-way system through its village to cope with Covid restrictions

BLACKROCK VILLAGE IN county Dublin is to install a temporary one-way traffic system with the space reallocated for the safety and benefit of pedestrians and cyclists.

In a statement today, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said the details of the plan are currently being worked on and will be finalised next week. The council added that it is envisaged that the temporary changes will be implemented in the village from Wednesday 27 May.

The statement added: “The proposals are being planned so as to not adversely affect public transport serving the village. In putting in place the temporary measures, it is proposed to use materials that are both functional and sympathetic to the public realm in Blackrock village.

“Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council are in the process of preparing a county-wide plan of temporary measures to address the challenges in the public realm resulting from COVID-19 to address public safety, mobility and to support the recovery of the local economy, and this County-wide plan will be completed in the next two weeks.”

News of the temporary one-way system was welcomed by the Dublin Cycling Campaign.

Its spokesperson, Oisín O’Connor said the new measures will be good for businesses while also helping to maintain social distancing for people.

“Many of our local members recently co-signed a letter from 100+ residents of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown calling for the Council to take radical measures to enable safer mobility for families and workers in the county.

“The proposals we submitted included pedestrianising Blackrock and other villages, implementing a two-way cycle track from Blackrock to Sandycove and reducing the speed limits in all villages to 30kph. We need other communities, both residents and local traders, to support similar proposals.”