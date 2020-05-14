This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blackrock in Co Dublin is installing a one-way system through its village to cope with Covid restrictions

The council said it is allocating more space to cyclists and pedestrians.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 14 May 2020, 1:58 PM
24 minutes ago 3,004 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098870
Blackrock village in Dublin.
Image: Google Maps
Blackrock village in Dublin.
Blackrock village in Dublin.
Image: Google Maps

BLACKROCK VILLAGE IN county Dublin is to install a temporary one-way traffic system with the space reallocated for the safety and benefit of pedestrians and cyclists. 

In a statement today, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said the details of the plan are currently being worked on and will be finalised next week. The council added that it is envisaged that the temporary changes will be implemented in the village from Wednesday 27 May.

The statement added: “The proposals are being planned so as to not adversely affect public transport serving the village. In putting in place the temporary measures, it is proposed to use materials that are both functional and sympathetic to the public realm in Blackrock village.

“Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council are in the process of preparing a county-wide plan of temporary measures to address the challenges in the public realm resulting from COVID-19 to address public safety, mobility and to support the recovery of the local economy, and this County-wide plan will be completed in the next two weeks.”

News of the temporary one-way system was welcomed by the Dublin Cycling Campaign.

Its spokesperson, Oisín O’Connor said the new measures will be good for businesses while also helping to maintain social distancing for people.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Many of our local members recently co-signed a letter from 100+ residents of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown calling for the Council to take radical measures to enable safer mobility for families and workers in the county.

“The proposals we submitted included pedestrianising Blackrock and other villages, implementing a two-way cycle track from Blackrock to Sandycove and reducing the speed limits in all villages to 30kph. We need other communities, both residents and local traders, to support similar proposals.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie