#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Advertisement

Early Blair-Ahern meeting gave rise to potential for peace in Northern Ireland, documents show

Records released from the National Archives give details of an early meeting involving the two leaders.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 8:50 AM
7 minutes ago 314 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5312819
Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern
Image: PA
Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern
Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern
Image: PA

THE GENESIS OF then-British prime minister Tony Blair’s role in the Good Friday Agreement has been laid bare, after a Cabinet briefing note weeks into his premiership hinted at a historic accord with his Republic of Ireland counterpart.

Blair and then-Taoiseach Bertie Ahern were among those lauded for their roles in bringing about the peace accord in 1998 after years of The Troubles – bitter conflict between Republicans and Loyalists in Northern Ireland.

Documents on Anglo-Irish relations from Blair’s first few weeks in office, following New Labour’s surge to victory in May 1997, show a meeting between the two men signalled an intent to bring peace.

A briefing note from Robin Cook, then foreign secretary, to Blair said: “Your meeting with the Taoiseach on July 3 was inevitably dominated by discussion of Northern Ireland.

“But there was agreement in principle to developing the wider relationship.”

Cook acknowledged that a nationalist government would likely be “less instinctively committed to improving” the relationship between Ireland and the UK.

Related Reads

30.12.20 Prince Charles' 1996 visit to Ireland was scrapped amid safety concerns, records show
27.12.20 Haughey rebuked British ambassador after Thatcher questioned Ireland’s will to defeat IRA

But he said having Ahern as the Fianna Fáil party’s leader gave genuine cause for optimism.

“Ahern is a pragmatist,” Cook wrote.

“He has spoken privately to our Ambassador and in public of the possibility of developing a new era in UK/Irish relations.

“Better so-called ‘East/West’ relations have intrinsic value and will improve the climate for our exchanges with the Irish over Northern Ireland.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Good Friday Agreement, also referred to as the Belfast Agreement, set the way for peaceful powersharing in Northern Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie