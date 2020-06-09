Man charged over serious assault of woman at house in Blanchardstown

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man following a serious in assault in Dublin on Sunday.
At around 1pm, a man entered a house in the Whitestown Grove area of Blanchardstown in Dublin 15.
In a statement, gardaí said the man proceeded to seriously assault a woman, aged in her 40s.
Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in relation to this investigation, and he was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He is due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning.
Comments are closed for legal reasons
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
