Man charged over serious assault of woman at house in Blanchardstown

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man following a serious in assault in Dublin on Sunday.

At around 1pm, a man entered a house in the Whitestown Grove area of Blanchardstown in Dublin 15.

In a statement, gardaí said the man proceeded to seriously assault a woman, aged in her 40s.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in relation to this investigation, and he was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

