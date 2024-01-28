Two men arrested as part of Blanchardstown Christmas Eve attack investigation

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with an incident in which two people died following a shooting at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

The latest arrests are focused on the alleged murder of Tristan Sherry, who it has been claimed was a gunman inside the restaurant.

Two men were killed after an attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, with suspected gunman Sherry, aged 26, fatally assaulted in the restaurant. Nine people have now been arrested.

Jason Hennessy Snr, was shot multiple times in the initial attack and died from his injuries on 4 January. This has prompted a second murder investigation.

The men arrested this morning were arrested in connection with the murder of Sherry.

Gardaí said that both men are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda Stations in West Dublin. They can be held for a maximum of 24 hours.

A number of people are before the courts and charged in connection with the incident.