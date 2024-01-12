Teenager arrested as part of investigation into Christmas Eve killings in Blanchardstown

A TEENAGE BOY has become the fifth person to be arrested in relation to the deaths of two people following a shooting at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

The male was arrested this morning by Gardaí and is currently being detained at a Garda station in west Dublin under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two men were killed after an attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, with suspected gunman Tristan Sherry, aged 26, fatally assaulted in the restaurant.

Jason Hennessy Snr, was shot multiple times in the initial attack and died from his injuries on 4 January. This has prompted a second murder investigation.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry.

David Amah, 18, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, was charged with Sherry’s murder last week.

Wayne Deegan, 25, of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, was charged with assault causing harm to Sherry, producing a knife in a way likely to intimidate or injure, and committing violent disorder.

Michael Andrecut, 22, with an address at Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, appeared at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin charged with Mr Sherry’s murder at the end of December.

A fourth man was arrested on Wednesday under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, but was since released without charge. A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

- Contains reporting from Press Association