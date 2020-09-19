#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 September 2020
Blanchardstown, Tallaght top Covid-19 incidence rate in Dublin

Data on real-time incidence of Covid-19 by local electoral area has been published on the Government’s online Covid-19 data hub.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 12:50 PM
Image: Department of Health
THE BLANCHARDSTOWN-MULHUDDART area of West Dublin has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to new data from the Department of Health. 

The first national breakdown of Covid-19 incidence by local area shows that parts of South Dublin have a lower incidence than areas unaffected by restrictions for Dublin announced yesterday. 

Blackrock has 35 cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days – the lowest incidence in Dublin. 

By comparison, Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart’s 14-day incidence rate is 189 per 100,000. Tallaght Central is second highest with 175 per 100,000 followed by Cellbridge, Kildare with 171 per 100,000. 

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate overall now stands at 62.4. Dublin’s rate has risen in recent days to 120.9 per 100,000. 

Areas in Dublin with low incidence also include Stillorgan (30 per 100,000) and Dún Laoghaire and Killiney-Shankill (55 per 100,000). 

Elsewhere in the country, north Limerick city has an incidence of 126.8 per 100,000 while Covid-19 levels in Cork remain low. The highest incidence is in Fermoy at 24.7. 

In Galway, Connemara South has the highest incidence rate at 56.2 with Tuam at 36.2 and Galway City Central at 26.2. 

Lifford in Donegal has the highest incidence rate for that county at 57.9 while Dundalk-Carlingford has a comparatively high incidence rate of 136.7 per 100,000. 

The data comes as Dublin heads in to three weeks of restrictions after moving to Level 3. 

There is a clear aim to stem the spread of the virus with these new restrictions. However, the announcement prompted despair and frustration from businesses that now need to close again.

Dubliners are being told to stay in the county and only leave it for essential purposes, only have visitors from one other household in your home or garden and to work from home unless absolutely necessary.

Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants is now not allowed. Only outdoor dining is permitted to a maximum of 15 people. 

Religious services must move online, matches and events are cancelled and indoor cultural venues like museums are closed.

Garda checkpoints will resume but the emphasis from Government and doctors is that people need to take personal responsibility for following the measures for three weeks. 

“I know some people may not want to believe it, but this is getting serious again,” Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday evening. 

