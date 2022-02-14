HSE warning over Covid conspiracy theorists promoting bleach treatment as 'cure'

THE HSE HAS warned Irish consumers not to be taken in by scam “miracle cures” containing bleach which are being promoted on social media by Covid deniers and some influencers and, in some cases, may cause serious harm.

Sodium chlorite, a bleach solution, is being touted as a miracle cure for conditions such as autism. It is also being described by far-right activists as well as Covid deniers as some form of cure for Covid-19.

The supplement is most commonly referred to Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) but has many similar brand names.

Both the HSE and the HPRA have warned that taking this supplement can cause serious illness.

However, the use of the bleach solution is being promoted on several heavily-followed Instagram and Facebook pages. These pages feature discussions on how best to use the products. They are not official pages belonging to either influencers or the companies themselves.

Separately from the social media advertising, there are groups which are active on Facebook and messaging service Telegram actively promoting the use of these bleach products. There are step-by-step guides on how to access and then mix the bleach solution posted on various message boards.

The companies found by The Journal which sell the product do not accept traditional cash or card payments. Instead, they ask people to use instant cash transfer applications.

Supposed testimonials by people who have used the product also feature heavily on the sites which are selling the products.

One such company which was heavily advertised online as a place for Irish people to get their hands on MMS features a UK WhatsApp number as well as a generic Gmail address as points of contact.

On its website, a significant amount of products are available to buy.

The firm has this warning at the very bottom of its website:

“Products sold for water purification only, we do not advise on using these products for internal use however they can be used for cleaning and the purification of water only.”

Dr Mary Rose Sweeney is a DCU professor specialising in health systems/public health research in the School of Nursing and Human Sciences.

She said there are serious dangers associated with the use of bleach, noting that there is no evidence that these products work to treat any illness.

“The Food Standards Authority describe Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) as a solution typically containing the chemical sodium chlorite, which at high strengths is used as a bleach,” she said.

“Sodium chlorite does have approved uses in some countries as a surface cleaner for areas used for food preparation. It is sometimes described as food grade but this should not be taken to imply that it is safe for consumption.”

She described it as being “dangerous to consume”, noting that the risks of doing so increase the more that a person takes.

“Low doses can lead to gastrointestinal irritation while the consumption of higher doses can cause severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, potentially leading to dehydration, reduced blood pressure and even acute liver failure.

“A range of alleged health benefits related to these products are put out by those promoting the product including claiming that it has antimicrobial, antiviral, and antibacterial properties which are a remedy for autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, flu, and other conditions. There is no scientific evidence showing that these products are safe or effective for treating any illness”.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the HSE added: “Sodium Chlorite is not an approved medicine in Ireland. The HSE cautions that some online content can contain misinformation that is completely false, not fully accurate or not supported by experts.

“We ask that people get their information from reputable sources, such as hse.ie.”

Food safety experts in many countries have issued warnings about using MMS in Ireland.

The FDA in the United States issued a stark warning in 2019, urging people not to use MMS.

“The FDA recently received new reports of people experiencing severe vomiting, severe diarrhoea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure after drinking these products,” it warned.

In the UK, the Food Standards Agency issued a very similar warning to their US counterparts.

The statement, issued in late 2020, read: “Sodium chlorite products vary in concentration, specific dosage and method of ingestion.

“With products of weaker strength, any health impact from consuming these products is likely to be gastrointestinal irritation.

“For stronger products, the effects can be severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, potentially leading to dehydration and reduced blood pressure.

“If the solution is diluted less than instructed, it could cause damage to the gut and red blood cells, potentially resulting in respiratory failure.”

The HPRA here has also warned about using bogus cures for Covid-19.

A spokesperson said: “The HPRA is urging members of the public not to buy medicines online which claim to cure or prevent Covid-19. There are currently no such medicines authorised. While online vendors may claim that their products can prevent, cure or treat Covid-19, such products are likely to be illegal or falsified and could be harmful to your health.”