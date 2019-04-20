This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 April, 2019
Blind Japanese sailor completes non-stop Pacific voyage

This was Mitsuhiro Iwamoto’s second attempt

By AFP Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 5:46 PM
50 minutes ago 1,537 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4601024
Hiro Iwamoto
Image: GoFundMe.com
Hiro Iwamoto
Hiro Iwamoto
Image: GoFundMe.com

A BLIND JAPANESE sailor has completed a non-stop Pacific voyage today, becoming the first sightless person on record to navigate a vessel across the vast ocean.

Mitsuhiro Iwamoto arrived at port in Fukushima in his 12-metre (40-foot) sailboat this morning, around two months after he left California.

Iwamoto, a 52-year-old San Diego resident, sailed from the US city on 24 February with Doug Smith, an American navigator who verbally helped him by offering information such as wind directions.

This was his second attempt after his initial voyage was cut short six years ago when his yacht hit a whale and sank.

“I’m home. Thank you,” Iwamoto told the welcoming party after his yacht sailed into Fukushima, ending a journey of some 14,000 kilometres.

“I didn’t give up and I made a dream come true,” Iwamoto was quoted by Japan’s Kyodo News as saying.

It was the first Pacific crossing by a blind sailor, Kyodo News said.

Iwamoto, who lost his sight at the age of 16, made the voyage to raise funds for charity, including efforts to prevent blinding diseases, according to his website.

