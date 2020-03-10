This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People who attended Blindboy podcast in Ennis required to self-isolate due to coronavirus

Only people directly contacted by health authorities need to take any measures.

By Patrick Flynn Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 12:52 PM
50 minutes ago 18,153 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5039840
A mural featuring Blindboy Boatclub.
Image: PA
A mural featuring Blindboy Boatclub.
A mural featuring Blindboy Boatclub.
Image: PA

UP TO TEN people who attended a performance of The Blindboy Podcast in Co Clare last month, have been ‘required’ to self-isolate after it was confirmed that a person with the Covid-19 virus was also in the audience.

The HSE’s Department of Public Health Mid-West wrote to a number of people on 5 March to advise them that they had been identified as having been in close contact with a person who had been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

It’s understood that during contact tracing procedures, it was established that the person had attended the event in the Glór theatre in Ennis at 8pm on 29 February.

Those who have since been contacted by the HSE have been advised of possible contact with the affected person and have been ‘required’ to place themselves into self-isolation until Saturday next which will be fourteen days since the event.

The letter told recipients: “A case of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) has been identified in a person who attended the Glór theatre on Saturday 29 February, 2020. As a result, you have been identified as a close contact of the case. To prevent the possible spread of infection, you are required to self-isolate until 14 March, 2020.”

Glór confirmed that there were people who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 at the podcast performance. It said that it made immediate contact with health authorities once it was made aware of the situation.

The theatre added: 

Operations at glór continue as normal after management sought advice from the HSE, additional hygiene measures and handwashing advice are in place at the arts centre, and we ask all our staff and customers to follow HSE guidelines on handwashing and respiratory etiquette.

Glór said the HSE contacted audience members whom it deemed may have been impacted and advised them on precautionary measures.

The HSE has declined to comment on the matter or confirm whether a letter was sent. It’s understood that no more than ten people, those sitting closest to the confirmed case, have been contacted.

People who had booked tickets but did not attend on the night, also received the letter while those who have not been contacted by the HSE don’t need to worry it’s believed.

It’s understood that no staff were affected and the HSE was happy for the venue to continue to operate with events continuing as normal.

With additional reporting by Céimin Burke

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie