Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 1 September 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# BLINK
Blink-182 postpone Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow gigs due to 'urgent family matter'
In a post on social media, the band said more information in regards to re
3.2k
2
35 minutes ago

BLINK-182 HAVE POSTPONED a number of shows in Ireland and the UK scheduled for this weekend and next week. 

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, this afternoon, the band said its drummer Travis Barker has had to travel home to the US for an “urgent family matter”. 

As a result, the Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow shows have been postponed. 

The band were due to play at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro today and tomorrow. They were then set to play at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Monday and and the 3Arena in Dublin on Tuesday. 

The shows in Glasgow would have been the beginning of the band’s European tour. 

“More information in regards to [Barker's] return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the band said. 

The drummer also shared photos from what appeared to be a prayer room within an airport to his Instagram story.

Barker (47) and his wife Kourtney Kardashian (44) are currently expecting their first child together.

In June, the reality star posted an Instagram video showing her holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The couple announced in May last year that they were legally married after holding a “practice” wedding after the Grammys in April hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

With reporting by Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     