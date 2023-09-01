Blink-182 postpone Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow gigs due to 'urgent family matter'

BLINK-182 HAVE POSTPONED a number of shows in Ireland and the UK scheduled for this weekend and next week.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, this afternoon, the band said its drummer Travis Barker has had to travel home to the US for an “urgent family matter”.

As a result, the Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow shows have been postponed.

The band were due to play at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro today and tomorrow. They were then set to play at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Monday and and the 3Arena in Dublin on Tuesday.

The shows in Glasgow would have been the beginning of the band’s European tour.

“More information in regards to [Barker's] return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the band said.

The drummer also shared photos from what appeared to be a prayer room within an airport to his Instagram story.

Barker (47) and his wife Kourtney Kardashian (44) are currently expecting their first child together.

In June, the reality star posted an Instagram video showing her holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The couple announced in May last year that they were legally married after holding a “practice” wedding after the Grammys in April hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

With reporting by Press Association