'14 people never came home': Higgins pays tribute to victims on Bloody Sunday anniversary

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will pay tribute to those who died on Bloody Sunday at one of several events being held today to mark the 50th anniversary of the massacre.

Relatives of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday are this morning taking part in a remembrance walk to remember those who died on 30 January 1972.

Higgins will later deliver a virtual address at the Breaking the Silence commemorative event in the Millennium Forum in Derry.

In a video message set to be played at 4.25pm, Higgins will say the tragic events of 50 years ago today “reverberated across this island and around the world”.

The president will state: “50 years ago today, in one of the shaping events of our modern shared history, thousands of men and women set out from the Creggan to march for civil rights. Fourteen people ultimately lost their lives, and many more were injured, as a result of what unfolded on the streets of Derry that day.

“As we listen to their names being recited with deep sadness today, we remember them, and those tragic events, not simply as history on a page, but as part of the living memory of so many of the people of this city, and indeed of this island.

“Just as the families of those lost that day have done throughout their long years of campaigning, we remember too all of the families who lost loved ones to violence during the Troubles.”

Higgins will not be at the event in person, instead attending the annual National Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at the Mansion House in Dublin.

In his pre-recorded message, Higgins will pay tribute to “the families and neighbours of those who lost their lives in Derry all those years ago, those who, in a relentless pursuit of truth, stood in solidarity with you during your long campaign to vindicate the memories of your loved ones”.

“Your campaign required overturning those forces who sought to avoid the necessary truth of what took place, and evade accountability. Forces that stood between you and your efforts to overturn, for example, the historic, grievous wrong of the Widgery Tribunal.

“Let us recall and acknowledge that an important outcome of that campaign, against what was an enforced amnesia, was the Saville Report, and the significance, let us recognise it, that is attached to achieving the fundamental acknowledgement in it that what happened that day was ‘unjustified and unjustifiable’.”

In his own statement, Tánaiste and Fine Gael Leader Leo Varadkar stated that the events of 50 years ago “cast a long shadow over the city and the country that many are still dealing with today”.

“We salute the courage and perseverance of the victims and their families who have campaigned tirelessly for justice and who continue to do so today.

“Their tenacity serves as an example to other Troubles-related victims to never give up the fight for justice.

“We pledge to honour the memory of those who died on Bloody Sunday by standing with all victims of the Troubles and continuing to work for permanent peace on our shared island.”

Saville Inquiry

The Saville Inquiry replaced the verdict of the Widgery Tribunal which had largely cleared the soldiers and British authorities of blame.

The Saville Inquiry found that none of the casualties on Bloody Sunday were posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting.

It said no warning was given to any civilians before the soldiers opened fire and that none of the soldiers fired in response to attacks by petrol bombers or stone throwers.

Saville found there was “some firing by republican paramilitaries” but that on balance the Army fired first.

Former prime minister David Cameron told the House of Commons in 2010 that the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

Higgins will also tell those present that the events of 30 January 1972 “will live on in our collective memory, as will your efforts of vindication of the truth. We honour the morality of that memory today”.

“We honour the men who died. And we continue to honour them into the future by our continued commitment to the rights that were won at such great cost. We do so best by protecting these rights won, and sustaining the principled and inclusive peace that we have built together.

“Let us all celebrate that, in transcending all the darkness and the wrongs, the exclusions, today Derry stands as a beacon of hope and justice, of battling and succeeding against the odds, a peace and a people with an inclusive achievement of dignified and respectful ethical remembering.”

Contains reporting from PA