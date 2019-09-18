This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bloody Sunday murder case to get under way in Derry today

Soldier F is accused of two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 7:26 AM
A mural depicting the events of Bloody Sunday
Image: Jonathan Porter DPA/PA Images
Image: Jonathan Porter DPA/PA Images

A FORMER BRITISH soldier charged with murdering two people in the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings faces an initial court hearing today.

Known as Soldier F, the man stands accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney and also of the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell. 

On 30 January 1972, British soldiers fired into a crowd of unarmed civilians who were taking part in a civil rights march in the Bogside in Derry.

In all, 28 people were shot. 13 died while another person succumbed to injuries sustained a number of months later.

In March this year, the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service announced that it would be charging Soldier F, after a review of cases involving 19 individuals.

It’s likely he won’t be present for the first day of court proceedings in Derry today, where security is likely to be high. 

Families of those killed in Bloody Sunday - who have campaigned for prosecutions for nearly 50 years – broadly welcomed the trial but do not believe it alone will fully settle the matter.

“It’s still an ongoing campaign,” John Kelly — whose 17-year-old brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday - told AFP last month.

“What people want is truth and justice.”

The initial inquiry into Bloody Sunday – the Widgery Tribunal – absolved British forces of wrongdoing but the 12-year Saville Inquiry published in 2010 described these actions as “unjustifiable”. 

Following the report, then-Prime Minister David Cameron told the House of Commons he was “deeply sorry” and apologised for Bloody Sunday on behalf of the British government.

With reporting from AFP

