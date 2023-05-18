Advertisement

File photo No arrests have been made while gardaí have preserved the scene for examination.
# Dublin 12
Teenager (17) hospitalised with serious head injuries in Bluebell assault
Gardaí say he was attacked by “a group of males” on La Touche Road in Bluebell yesterday evening.
2.2k
6
25 minutes ago

A 17-YEAR-OLD BOY has been hospitalised with serious head injuries in an assault in Dublin.

Gardaí said he was attacked by “a group of males” on La Touche Road in Bluebell yesterday evening.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made and that the scene has been preserved for examination.

“A male teenage juvenile has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious,” the spokesperson said.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Daithí Doolan said the community was “frightened and traumatised” following the attack and encouraged people with information to come forward to gardaí.

“It was totally unacceptable. A young man is seriously injured,” he said.

“I want to wish the young man a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.

“Those involved need to face justice. I would strongly encourage anyone with information to please contact the Gardaí.”

