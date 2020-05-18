Gardaí investigating after man (40s) found dead at house in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating following the unexplained death of a man who was found at a house in the Bluebell Avenue area of Dublin 12.

The Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí also attended the scene after reports of a fire at the house at around 11.20am today.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found dead at the scene.

His body has been removed for a post mortem, and gardaí said the results of this will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene remains preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.