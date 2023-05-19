Blur to release first album in eight years

BLUR WILL RELEASE their first album in eight years in July.

The Ballad of Darren contains ten tracks with one, The Narcissist, revealed as part of the band’s announcement with the Parlophone label.

Blur – an English group made up of Alex James, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree – last released an album in 2015 with The Magic Whip.

The 1990s saw them at their peak, releasing a series of hit albums including Modern Life is Rubbish, Parklife and The Great Escape.

They helped to define the Britpop genre, which involved a chart battle with Oasis dubbed by media as the ‘The Battle of Britpop’ – a rivalry which made its way as a gag into Father Ted.

New album, The Ballad of Darren, out 21st July 2023.https://t.co/NYFL2LW7On pic.twitter.com/5uh5O5q5yl — blur (@blurofficial) May 18, 2023

The Ballad of Darren will be the band’s ninth studio album and will be available on various formats from 21 July.

Its track listing has been released and are listed as: The Ballad, St Charles Square, Barbaric, Russian Strings, The Everglades (For Leonard), The Narcissist, Goodbye Albert, Far Away Island, Avalon and The Heights.

They have remained regular fixtures for European tours and are set to play a sold-out show at Malahide Castle, Dublin on 24 June.