This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Royal Bank of Scotland has called its new app Bó

Although bó is the Irish word for ‘cow’, RBS makes no reference to this in its lengthy press release called ‘What’s In A Name’.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 1:14 PM
1 hour ago 9,038 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4908307
Image: Photojoiner/RBS/Shutterstock
Image: Photojoiner/RBS/Shutterstock

ROYAL BANK OF Scotland has launched an online banking app today – and called it Bó which is the Irish word for ‘cow’.

The bank does not acknowledge the Irish translation in its statement about the new app, but it goes into detail about the fada on the o, which is the accent used as Gaeilge to elongate vowel sounds.

“We know it’s unusual, but say it again, Bó,” the release begins.

RBS says that ‘Bó’ is pronounced “the same way you would go, low, yo, mow, row, dough! It’s the fada (the acute accent) over the o that turns the ‘o’ into an ‘oh’ sound”.

“So we’re Bó or Bo. We’re most definitely not BO. That’s an acronym for body odour and we’re a banking app here to help everyone do money better.”

The Scottish Gaelic for ‘cow’ is bò, but is pronounced the same way as in Irish. 

On the question we’re all asking – why did they call it Bó? – it says: “Well it’s because we like the way it sounds. It’s warm and friendly, gentle even.”

 We also like it because Bó doesn’t mean anything in English so it’s a word that we can own, that will grow with us and become associated with what we’re trying to do.

It says that the “fleck above our ‘o’ – the thing that looks like the spark from a bright idea, is called a fada”, and acknowledges that “it’s an accent from Irish”.

“…It’s what turns a short ‘o’ into a longer ‘oh’ sound. So you pronounce Bó in the same way you would so, no and low. You get it.”

It then lists ways of being able to use a fada on different devices.

The app, which isn’t available in Ireland, is to rival other customer-focused banking apps like Revolut, and features saving tools, a list of transactions and a ‘vault’ or ‘piggy bank’.

As we said, there’s quite a lot in a name, especially ours.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie