Boat rescued after it became entangled in fishing gear off Wicklow coast

A boat had to be rescued this morning after it became entangled in fishing gear during a local regatta.

The operation took place off the coast of Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Volunteers with the town’s RNLI responded just after 11am when they received word that a vessel and its two crew were in difficulty, having lost the ability to move forward on the water.

The cruiser had been acting as a support boat as part of the local sailing regatta.

The Arklow RNLI lifeboat was deployed and made its way towards the casualty, which was a quarter of a mile north-east of the town’s harbour entrance.

Once on scene, volunteers established that the boat had become entangled in fishing gear and then helped with separating the two.

However when efforts to clear the propellers failed the RNLI resorted to towing it and its crew back to safety.

Following the call out, Arklow RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer and Community Safety Officer said they were grateful for a positive result and warned that the cause was surprisingly easy to happen to any crew.

“I think this callout goes to show literally anybody can become entangled in fishing gear, indeed I have myself as have other members of our own crew,” Mark Corcoran added.

He said that people need to be mindful of how to stay safe when on the water, particuarly as more take to the water this summer.

Seven swimming-related fatalities were also recorded during the country’s recent heatwave.