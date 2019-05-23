This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-football coach Bob Higgins guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault on young boys

Higgins (66) sexually touched and groped victims between 1971 and 1996.

By AFP Thursday 23 May 2019, 8:22 PM
Bob Higgins
A FORMER YOUTH football coach at Premier League side Southampton, Bob Higgins, has been found guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault on young boys.

Police described Higgins as a “kingmaker” who used his position of power over the future careers of his young players to abuse them during a 25-year period.

Higgins (66) sexually touched and groped victims, most of them trainees at Southampton FC and Peterborough United, between 1971 and 1996.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown, of Hampshire Police, said that Higgins managed to escape coming under suspicion for many years through the strength of his reputation in the football world.

“We have heard from a number of victims over the last few weeks during the court process, they all describe Bob Higgins as an incredibly talented football coach who they absolutely respected for his ability to coach them in relation to their football skills,” Brown said.

They also describe him as the kingmaker, someone who held their very future in his hands and he used that position to exploit the vulnerabilities that some of these individuals had to satisfy his own sexual needs.

A police investigation into Higgins was launched following the referrals from a NSPCC phone line set up in response to revelations in 2016 of historic sexual abuse of young footballers at clubs across Britain.

Higgins had previously been found guilty of indecent assault on Greg Llewellyn during his time as a junior player at Southampton in a separate trial last year.

One of Southampton’s greatest ever players and former England forward Matthew Le Tissier said in 2016 he had been subject to a “really disgusting” naked massage from Higgins.

And Llewellyn believes too much power was handed to Higgins within the club.

“Whilst it was a very different time in football, the fact that Higgins had total carte blanche control over everything that happened with the entire under 16 and downward structure of the club allowed him to do the things he did and that simply wouldn’t happen today,” Llewellyn told the Press Association.

“I can’t hold the club responsible but you have to point the finger and there was some negligence there but there was only one perpetrator.”

© – AFP 2019 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie