Bodies of man and woman found in Co Cavan house

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after the bodies of two people were discovered at a house in Co Cavan.

The remains of a man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were found at a house in Coverhill near Belturbet last night.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

A post mortem is scheduled for later today, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigations.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained deaths of the man and woman.