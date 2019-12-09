Body and Soul part ways with Electric Picnic after 16 years

BODY&SOUL HAS ANNOUNCED it will no longer feature at Electric Picnic, bringing a 16-year partnership to an end.

The area previously designated for Body&Soul will host Mind & Body at the 2020 festival in Stradbally Co, Laois.

Organisers behind Body&Soul said they are stepping back to refocus attention on the independent Body&Soul festival, which has been running for the last 10 years in Westmeath.

“We have decided to step back from our presence and 16-year partnership with Electric Picnic so that we can refocus all of our attention to what the central idea behind Body&Soul is all about: creating an intimate and collaborative festival of the future; one that can embrace social change in a hugely positive way while celebrating an important and ancient Irish feast in our own unique, stand-alone style,” founder Avril Stanley said.

Organisers of Electric Picnic thanked Body&Soul for being “at the heart of the festival” since its early days as they announced new areas for next year.

“I am never one to stand still and I constantly strive to evolve the festival. In keeping with this philosophy, I’m excited to announce the creation of Mind & Body in the area previously hosting Body and Soul with the beloved Mindfield moving to a new home on the edge of this creative area,” Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn said.

Additionally, another new area will be created next year, FishTown.

“FishTown will host the extravagance and creativity of the wonderful Jerry Fish, situated adjacent to Freetown you’ll be able to lose yourselves in the delights of this brand new area.”

Laois County Council recently granted a license for the festival to increase its capacity from 55,000 to 70,000. Tickets sold out this afternoon after being on sale for under three hours.

Acts for next summer’s festival, which takes place on 4-6 September 2020, won’t be announced until early next year.