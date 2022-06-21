#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 21 June 2022
Man's body discovered on grounds of RTÉ

Gardaí are currently at the scene.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago
RTÉ's station premises in Donnybrook (file photo)
Image: Mark Stedman
Image: Mark Stedman

A MAN’S BODY has been found on the grounds of RTÉ. 

The discovery was made last night at 10.30pm at its Dublin 4 campus, with foul play not suspected at this time according to gardaí. 

The scene at Stillorgan Road has been preserved for examination by investigators.

RTÉ Radio One programme Morning Ireland has reported that there is a Garda presence on the campus with three garda cars just inside the ground of RTÉ. 

A Garda spokesman said the deceased has not yet been formally identified. 

He said: “The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case. Foul play is not suspected at this time.”

More to follow…

Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

