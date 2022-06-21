Man's body discovered on grounds of RTÉ

A MAN’S BODY has been found on the grounds of RTÉ.

The discovery was made last night at 10.30pm at its Dublin 4 campus, with foul play not suspected at this time according to gardaí.

Advertisement

The scene at Stillorgan Road has been preserved for examination by investigators.

RTÉ Radio One programme Morning Ireland has reported that there is a Garda presence on the campus with three garda cars just inside the ground of RTÉ.

A Garda spokesman said the deceased has not yet been formally identified.

He said: “The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case. Foul play is not suspected at this time.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

More to follow…