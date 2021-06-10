#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 June 2021
Body discovered in water at Corbally Baths in Limerick

Gardaí located the body as part of an investigation into a missing person.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,655 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5463092
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A BODY HAS been discovered at the Corbally Baths in Co Limerick.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstance surrounding the discovery of the body, which was found in Corbally yesterday.

Gardaí located a body in the water at the Corbally Baths as part of an investigation into a missing person.

The deceased person was removed to University Hospital Limerick, where the State Pathologist will conduct a post-mortem.

The deceased is yet to be identified and foul play is not suspected at this time, gardaí say.

