Body discovered in water at Corbally Baths in Limerick

A BODY HAS been discovered at the Corbally Baths in Co Limerick.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstance surrounding the discovery of the body, which was found in Corbally yesterday.

Gardaí located a body in the water at the Corbally Baths as part of an investigation into a missing person.

The deceased person was removed to University Hospital Limerick, where the State Pathologist will conduct a post-mortem.

The deceased is yet to be identified and foul play is not suspected at this time, gardaí say.