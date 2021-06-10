Body discovered in water at Corbally Baths in Limerick

A BODY HAS been discovered at the Corbally Baths in Co Limerick.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstance surrounding the discovery of the body, which was found in Corbally yesterday.
Gardaí located a body in the water at the Corbally Baths as part of an investigation into a missing person.
The deceased person was removed to University Hospital Limerick, where the State Pathologist will conduct a post-mortem.
The deceased is yet to be identified and foul play is not suspected at this time, gardaí say.
