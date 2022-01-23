Emergency services attend scene as body found on Waterford beach

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A BODY HAS been discovered on a beach in Co Waterford this morning.
Both Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Bunmahon beach in Co Waterford this morning, after they were alerted to the discovery of a body in the area.
The deceased has since been removed from the scene.
A Garda spokesperson said: “The body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.”
Gardaí have said that there is no further information available at present.
