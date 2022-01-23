#Open journalism No news is bad news

Emergency services attend scene as body found on Waterford beach

Gardaí and emergency services were first alerted earlier this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 5:46 PM
The body was discovered on Bunmahon beach in Co Waterford
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A BODY HAS been discovered on a beach in Co Waterford this morning.

Both Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Bunmahon beach in Co Waterford this morning, after they were alerted to the discovery of a body in the area.

The deceased has since been removed from the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.”

Gardaí have said that there is no further information available at present.

