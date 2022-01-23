Emergency services attend scene as body found on Waterford beach

The body was discovered on Bunmahon beach in Co Waterford

The body was discovered on Bunmahon beach in Co Waterford

A BODY HAS been discovered on a beach in Co Waterford this morning.

Both Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Bunmahon beach in Co Waterford this morning, after they were alerted to the discovery of a body in the area.

The deceased has since been removed from the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.”

Advertisement

Gardaí have said that there is no further information available at present.