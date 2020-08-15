This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 August, 2020
Body found after fire in Crumlin house

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 9:01 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a person following a house fire in Crumlin, Dublin 12, last night.

At approximately 9pm yesterday, gardaí and fire services were alerted to a house fire at Stannaway Avenue in Crumlin.

The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and one body was discovered inside the house. The person was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigating gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The body will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem examination will be conducted by the State Pathologist in due course.

The results of the post-mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room in Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6244, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Órla Ryan
