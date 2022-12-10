Body found in unexplained circumstances in Ashbourne

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAI IN ASHBOURNE, Co Meath, are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances.
The discovery was made this afternoon.
The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau, who are en route.
The office of the State Pathologist have been notified. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
