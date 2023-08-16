Gardaí investigating following discovery of body of man (40s) in Co Offaly

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following the discovery of a body of a man in Co Offaly this afternoon.

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was found at around 1.30pm in the Meadow Close area of Tullamore.

Gardaí said they are “investigating all circumstances” of the discovery of the body.

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination this evening.