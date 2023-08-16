Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 16 August 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo
# Tullamore
Gardaí investigating following discovery of body of man (40s) in Co Offaly
The body of the man was found at around 1.30pm in the Meadow Close area of Tullamore.
7.4k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following the discovery of a body of a man in Co Offaly this afternoon. 

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was found at around 1.30pm in the Meadow Close area of Tullamore. 

Gardaí said they are “investigating all circumstances” of the discovery of the body. 

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination this evening.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags