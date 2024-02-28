Advertisement
File photo - Herberton Park Google Street View
herberton park

Gardaí investigating after body of man found in suspicious circumstances in Dublin home

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí arrived at the residence on Herberton Park road yesterday afternoon.
0
3.9k
56 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man’s body was found in suspicious circumstances at a home in Dublin 8. 

The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí arrived at the residence on Herberton Park road yesterday afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said that gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

It’s understood the death is being treated as suspicious. 

The scene is being preserved for examination by local crime scene investigators.

Both the state pathologist and local coroner have been notified and the results of a post-mortem examination will inform the direction of the investigation, gardaí said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     