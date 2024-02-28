Gardaí investigating after body of man found in suspicious circumstances in Dublin home

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man’s body was found in suspicious circumstances at a home in Dublin 8.

The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí arrived at the residence on Herberton Park road yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson said that gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

It’s understood the death is being treated as suspicious.

The scene is being preserved for examination by local crime scene investigators.

Both the state pathologist and local coroner have been notified and the results of a post-mortem examination will inform the direction of the investigation, gardaí said.