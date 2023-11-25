Search for missing Corkman (41) stood down as body found in River Lee

The mammoth search for a missing Corkman has been stood down after his body was recovered from the River Lee yesterday evening.

David O’Driscoll, aged 41, was reported missing from the Ballincolig area of Cork City since 7 November.

He had been living in Australia for 10 years before he returned to Ireland for his sister’s wedding in February of this year and had been staying in Ballincollig with his family for the past eight months.

His sister, Tracey, previously praised all the search and rescue teams who had been involved in the search for David. She said they’ve been “absolutely amazing” and are “doing all that they can to help’’.

A spokesperson for Mallow Search and Rescue confirmed last night: “The search for the missing person in Ballincollig concluded today with a recovery of a person from the water. Thanks to all members of the unit who volunteered during the search.”

A statement Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CMPSAR) said: “Volunteers wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.

“We would like to thank An Garda Síochána, Oriel House and Quishes Supervalu for provide food for our volunteers during the course of the search.”