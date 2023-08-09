Investigation underway after body found near Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a body was discovered in undergrowth off the edge of the Fonthill Road which leads to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in west Dublin.

In a statement issued this evening, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body on the Fonthill Road in Lucan, County Dublin, on the morning of Wednesday 9 August 2023.”

“A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

