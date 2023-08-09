Investigation underway after body found near Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a body was discovered in undergrowth off the edge of the Fonthill Road which leads to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in west Dublin.
In a statement issued this evening, a Garda spokesperson said:
“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body on the Fonthill Road in Lucan, County Dublin, on the morning of Wednesday 9 August 2023.”
“A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”
