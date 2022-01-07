Body of man (70s) discovered in unexplained circumstances at Co Clare home

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched following the discovery of an elderly man’s body at a home in Co Clare this morning.

The body of the man, aged in his 70s, was discovered in unexplained circumstances at the home in Lisdoonvarna.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí said no additional information is available at this time, but added that further updates will follow.