Body of man (50s) recovered from Co Waterford river following search operation

THE BODY OF a man in his 50s has been recovered from a river in Ballyduff, Co Waterford.
A search operation was conducted with assistance by Fermoy Search & Rescue and the discovery of the body was made at around 7.30am this morning.
His body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place.
Gardaí in Lismore are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.
Inquiries are ongoing.
