Body of man (29) found at farmhouse in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating after the discovery of the body of a 29-year-old man at a farmhouse in Shanavagoon, Ladysbridge, Co Cork.
The man’s body was found with a number of injuries at 7am today, gardaí have said.
His body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place. The scene is currently preserved for a forensic examination.
The Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.
A man in his late twenties has been arrested and is currently being detained at Cobh Garda Station in connection with the incident. He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
