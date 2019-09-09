This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Body of man (29) found at farmhouse in Cork

The man’s body was found with a number of injuries at 7am today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 9 Sep 2019, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 7,133 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4802052
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating after the discovery of the body of a 29-year-old man at a farmhouse in Shanavagoon, Ladysbridge, Co Cork.

The man’s body was found with a number of injuries at 7am today, gardaí have said. 

His body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place. The scene is currently preserved for a forensic examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

A man in his late twenties has been arrested and is currently being detained at Cobh Garda Station in connection with the incident. He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie