Body of 44-year-old man discovered in Slieve Bloom Mountains in Co Laois

THE BODY OF a man has been discovered in the Slieve Bloom Mountains area of Co Laois.

The body of the 44-year-old man was discovered at The Cut in the Clonaslee area at around 1pm yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death.

The body has since been taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where a post-mortem is due to take place today.

Enquiries are ongoing and the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post-mortem.