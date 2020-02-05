This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Body of 44-year-old man discovered in Slieve Bloom Mountains in Co Laois

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 10:39 AM
50 minutes ago
Slieve Bloom Mountains, Co Laois
Image: Google Street View
Slieve Bloom Mountains, Co Laois
Slieve Bloom Mountains, Co Laois
Image: Google Street View

THE BODY OF a man has been discovered in the Slieve Bloom Mountains area of Co Laois. 

The body of the 44-year-old man was discovered at The Cut in the Clonaslee area at around 1pm yesterday. 

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death. 

The body has since been taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where a post-mortem is due to take place today. 

Enquiries are ongoing and the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post-mortem. 

