Friday 18 June 2021
Garda investigation after man's body found in field in Co Limerick

The body was found in a field near the Thomondgate area.

By David Raleigh Friday 18 Jun 2021, 1:44 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN an investigation into the discovery of the body of a man in Limerick this morning.

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered around 9am by a member of the public out walking in the Thomondgate area.

The man’s body was discovered in a field, gardaí said.

It is understood there are no signs of foul play.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in a field at New Road, Thomondgate on June 18, 2021. The man, aged in his 20s, was discovered this morning at around 9am.”

The body has been removed from the area to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem examination.

