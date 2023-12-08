Gardaí continue to investigate after body of man found in Co Donegal

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to investigate after the body of a man was found in the village of Ramelton in Co Donegal.
The man, who is understood to be in his mid 20s, was found at a house in Swilly Park.
It is understood the man’s remains have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed that they are investigating all of the circumstances of the discovery of the body.
The spokesperson said “gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a man’s body in Ramelton, Co Donegal on Thursday 7 December 2023.
“The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.”
