Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 8 December 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Ramelton

Gardaí continue to investigate after body of man found in Co Donegal

The man, who is understood to be in his mid 20s, was found at a house in Swilly Park in Ramelton.
0
3.2k
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to investigate after the body of a man was found in the village of Ramelton in Co Donegal.

The man, who is understood to be in his mid 20s, was found at a house in Swilly Park.

It is understood the man’s remains have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that they are investigating all of the circumstances of the discovery of the body.

The spokesperson said “gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a man’s body in Ramelton, Co Donegal on Thursday 7 December 2023.

“The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen Maguire
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags