Monday 14 August 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Limerick
Gardaí investigate as body of woman (50s) discovered in home in Co Limerick
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.
17.3k
3
44 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following the discovery of a body of a woman in Co Limerick this evening. 

The body of the woman, aged in her early 50s, was discovered at a home in Templegreen in Newcastle West at around 5.10pm. The body remains at the scene. 

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. 

It’s understood the woman wasn’t alone in the home prior to the discovery of her body by gardaí.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation. 

Gardaí said no further information is available at present. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
