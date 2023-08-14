Gardaí investigate as body of woman (50s) discovered in home in Co Limerick

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following the discovery of a body of a woman in Co Limerick this evening.
The body of the woman, aged in her early 50s, was discovered at a home in Templegreen in Newcastle West at around 5.10pm. The body remains at the scene.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.
It’s understood the woman wasn’t alone in the home prior to the discovery of her body by gardaí.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.
Gardaí said no further information is available at present.
