Gardaí investigate as body of woman (50s) discovered in home in Co Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following the discovery of a body of a woman in Co Limerick this evening.

The body of the woman, aged in her early 50s, was discovered at a home in Templegreen in Newcastle West at around 5.10pm. The body remains at the scene.

Advertisement

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

It’s understood the woman wasn’t alone in the home prior to the discovery of her body by gardaí.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí said no further information is available at present.