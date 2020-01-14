Gardaí appeal for witnesses as investigation underway into discovery of body parts in Dublin housing estate

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway following the discovery of human body parts in a bag in Coolock last night.

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for witnesses after human remains were discovered outside a row of houses at Moatview Gardens and Moatview Drive in Coolock, Co Dublin.

The bag and remains are currently at the scene pending the arrival of the Garda Technical Bureau this morning. The Office of the State Pathologist and the coroner have also been notified.

Gardaí are asking anyone with concerns for a loved one who they have not heard from in recent days to contact them at Coolock Garda Station.

Efforts to identify the person are underway with the assistance of Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí wish to speak with anyone who may have been in the Moatview Gardens/Drive area of Coolock, or in any adjoining roads between 9.30pm. and 10pm last night, Monday 13 January, 2020.

In particular, gardaí are seeking assistance from all road users who may have dash cam footage from their vehicles, which may assist investigating Gardaí, or anyone with information to contact them.

Gardaí can be reached at Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.