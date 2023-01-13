Investigation launched after body of woman discovered in Dublin apartment

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched into the death of a woman in her 40s after her body was found in an apartment in Dublin this morning.

The woman’s body was discovered in a residential property in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 10am.

The woman was found unresponsive in the apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Dublin City Mortuary.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.