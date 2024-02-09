Woman arrested after body of six-year-old boy found in Co Waterford

A WOMAN HAS been arrested following the discovery of the body of a six-year-old boy in Co Waterford.
It’s understood the boy was found in Dunmore East.
A woman has been arrested.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
