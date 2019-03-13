Canada becomes latest country to ground Boeing 737 Max amid safety concerns over aircraft

An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 at Trudeau Airport in Montreal this morning

An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 at Trudeau Airport in Montreal this morning

CANADA HAS BECOME the latest country to halt flight operations involving Boeing’s 737 aircraft, announcing a suspension on the plane from its skies this afternoon.

The suspension has hit the world’s third largest fleet of the aircraft, leaving 41 planes operated by three Canadian carriers on the ground.

It follows the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Sunday, in which 157 people – including Irishman Michael Ryan – were killed, the second crash involving the Boeing 737 Max in six months.

“As a result of new data that we received this morning, and the chance to analyse, and on the advice of my experts and as a precautionary measure, I issued a safety notice,” Canada’s transport minister March Garneau said today.

“This safety notice restricts commercial passenger flights from any operator of the Boeing 737 Max 8 or Max 9 variant aircraft, whether domestic or foreign, from arriving, departing or overflying Canadian air space.

“This safety notice is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.”

No problems with the 737 Max have yet been identified, but authorities and airlines across the world have moved to ground flights involving the aircraft amid safety concerns over the plane.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019