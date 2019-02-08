This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections

The men were arrested yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Feb 2019, 12:56 PM
34 minutes ago 2,604 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4483939
Image: Shutterstock/Koryenyeva Tetyana
Image: Shutterstock/Koryenyeva Tetyana

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men in their 30s and 40s following reports of people distributing leaflets for a suspected fraudulent charity in the Annacotty area of Limerick yesterday.
 
Officers received a report of a possible bogus charity collection where people were calling to houses in the Annacotty area alleging they were raising money by collecting clothing.

Gardaí carried out a patrol of the area and two men were arrested, brought to Mayorstone Park Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They have since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Sergeant Ber Leetch said: ‘The community in Annacotty should be commended for this. Someone obviously didn’t think this was a genuine charity and phoned it in, which is exactly what we want to see.

“No genuine business or charity will mind you carrying out your own enquiries or calling An Garda Síochána.  If a person calls to your door offering you professional trade services, selling goods or collecting for a charity and you are worried they are not bona fide, tell the caller that you never deal with people who ‘cold call’ to your door.

“Ask for a brochure or documentation so you can carry out checks and verify their credibility. We always want to hear if there are people in the area who may be offering goods or services that are not genuine so don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and call us.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman (24) stole €6.5k worth of designer items from Brown Thomas over Christmas period, court hears
    27,005  0
    Fora
    1
    		Home Care Direct's online platform is cutting out the middlemen between patient and carer
    214  0
    The42
    1
    		Former Man United starlet aiming to rebuild his career in Sweden
    12,413  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'I felt so guilty': Frankie Bridge flagged a common reaction to living with depression
    851  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    Woman (24) stole €6.5k worth of designer items from Brown Thomas over Christmas period, court hears
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    HSE
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    GARDAí
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    Gardaí targeting west Dublin criminals seize bagful of cannabis after stopping car in Longford
    Man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    DUBLIN
    Jason Sherlock departs Dublin set-up with Connolly return on the cards - report
    Jason Sherlock departs Dublin set-up with Connolly return on the cards - report
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie