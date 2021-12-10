Precautionary Boil Water Notice lifted in North Wicklow and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

IRISH WATER HAS said that a Boil Water Notice issued to customers in North Wicklow and the Ballyman and Kill Lane areas of South Dublin has been lifted with immediate effect.

The group said following consultation with the HSE, it is advising customers that the drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

The notice was first issued on Monday as a precaution following high turbidity at a treated water reservoir at Vartry Water Treatment Plant, which impacted the disinfection process.

“Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts worked with colleagues in the impacted local authorities to carry out the required actions to facilitate lifting the Boil Water Notice as quickly as possible,” the group said in a statement.

The precautionary Boil Water Notice for impacted customers in North Wicklow and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown is lifted with immediate effect. @DubCityCouncil @dlrcc @wicklowcoco. Find out more. https://t.co/YwqUmE7b7u — Irish Water (@IrishWater) December 10, 2021

Irish Water’s regional operations manager John O’Donoghue thanked customers who were affected by this notice for “their patience and cooperation while we worked to ensure the notice could be lifted as quickly as possible.”

Irish Water recognises the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.

“We are grateful to members of the public, media, elected representatives and the business community for sharing the information and advice regarding the Boil Water Notice to help ensure we reached as many people as possible,” he said.

The group said that business customers will receive a 40% rebate on the cost of the supply of water to their businesses for the duration of the notice. This will be back-dated automatically to 6 December when the notice was first issued.

Customers with queries regarding the lifting of the notice can contact Irish Water via their customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.