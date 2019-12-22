This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brazilian president apologises for telling reporter he had the 'face of a homosexual'

It sparked outrage among media outlets in Brazil.

By AFP Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 12:00 PM
8 minutes ago 286 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4945237
Bolsonaro was previously criticised for his handling of the Amazon fires.
Image: AP/PA Images
Bolsonaro was previously criticised for his handling of the Amazon fires.
Bolsonaro was previously criticised for his handling of the Amazon fires.
Image: AP/PA Images

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR Bolsonaro said  that it was wrong for him to tell a journalist a day earlier that he had “the face of a homosexual”. 

“I was wrong. I shouldn’t have said it,” the country’s far-right leader told reporters at the presidential residence in Brasilia, according to the news website G1.

The original comment by the notoriously outspoken president came in response to a reporter’s question about an investigation into his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for alleged money laundering when he was a regional deputy.

Pressed by the reporter, a visibly flustered Bolsonaro replied, “You have the face of a homosexual, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to accuse you of being a homosexual”.

His comments, while welcomed by some Bolsonaro supporters, sparked a sharp reaction from media group.

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (ABRAJI) accused Bolsonaro, a frequent critic of the press, of “promoting the moral harassment of journalists… (whose work) is fundamental for democracy”.

In an editorial Saturday, the daily O Estado de S.Paulo, one of the country’s largest papers, said Bolsonaro lacked “the necessary decorum for the job”.

It said his behavior “shames citizens and compromises the country’s reputation”.

Bolsonaro, who is nearing the end of his first year in office, told Playboy magazine in 2011 that he “wouldn’t be able to love a gay son… I’d prefer a son to die in an accident.”

On Friday, Bolsonaro lashed out at prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro for allegedly leaking information about the inquiry into his son.

Related Reads

30.11.19 Brazil’s president claims Leonardo DiCaprio paid for Amazon fires
28.08.19 Tens of thousands of fires are burning in the Amazon - here's what you need to know

“The investigation began last year and they’ve still found nothing,” the president said.

Two days earlier, police had raided several properties owned by the younger Bolsonaro, by his former aides or by President Bolsonaro’s ex-wife. 

Flavio Bolsonaro – who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing — is suspected of having employed phantom employees whose salaries were then used to buy an apartment and a chocolate store.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie