Saturday 1 June, 2019
Bomb discovered underneath police officer's car at golf club in Belfast

It was discovered on the grounds of Shandon Park Golf Club where a tournament was being held.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 7:43 PM
1 hour ago 4,084 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4664997
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A SUSPECTED VIABLE bomb was discovered underneath a serving police officer’s car in Belfast today, the PSNI said. 

It was discovered on the grounds of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast where a tournament was being held shortly before 1pm.

Ammunition Technical Offices were called to the scene and following an examination, it was declared as a viable improvised explosive device. 

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright, head of the terrorism investigation unit, said: “It is very fortunate that this device was detected before it exploded and that no one was killed or seriously injured.”

“It was clearly intended to kill the police officer.  In placing such a device, terrorists have also put the officer’s family, neighbours and members of the public at serious risk,” he added.

“There are people within our communities who know who did this and there are people out there who knew this was being planned.  

“There are also people out there who know those who are members of terrorist groups.  My plea to all of those people is to tell us what they know and by doing so they will help to prevent this small minority dragging us back to the past,” he said. 

A press conference is planned for 12pm tomorrow.

“The community can be assured that the Police Service of Northern Ireland will do everything possible within the law to bring those responsible to justice.  However it is very important that we get information about this incident quickly,” Wright said. 

