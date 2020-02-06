PSNI investigate 'dissident republican bomb plot on Brexit Day' after explosive found on lorry

Police searched Belfast Harbour after reports of a device sailing to Scotland but nothing was found. (File photo)

THE PSNI HAS said that it believes dissident republicans were behind a bomb plot that saw an explosive device attached to a lorry being found in Co Armagh.

Police say they were first informed on 31 January that an explosive device was in a lorry in Belfast docks. The report stated that the lorry was due to travel by ferry to Scotland.

Friday 31 January was the day the UK exited the EU.

A thorough search by both the PSNI of Belfast Harbour and Police Scotland found nothing and the ferry sailed safely to Scotland.

Three days late the PSNI received another report that the explosive device had been attached to a lorry belonging to a named haulage company.

The more detailed information meant specific searches could be undertaken and around 400 vehicles were checked on 3 February and Tuesday 4 February.

Police say the device was subsequently found attached to a heavy goods vehicle in the Silverwood Industrial Estate near Lurgan in Co. Armagh.

That explosive device was subsequently made safe by explosive experts.

“It is clear from the information available to police that dissident republicans deliberately and recklessly attached an explosive device to a heavy goods vehicle in the full knowledge and expectation that it would put the driver of that vehicle, road users and the wider public at serious risk of injury and possible death,” Detective Superintendent Sean Wright of the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit said today.

Had this vehicle travelled and the device had exploded at any point along the M1, across the Westlink or into the Harbour estate the risks posed do not bear thinking about. The only conclusion that we can draw is that once again dissident republicans have shown a total disregard for the community, for businesses and for wider society.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who was in the Silverwood Industrial Estate between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on Friday 31 January to contact them.