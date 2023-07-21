Department of Enterprise evacuated after reports of bomb threat

THE DEPARTMENT OF Enterprise, Trade and Employment has been evacuated after an alleged bomb threat was received.

The credibility of the threat has not yet been established but staff have been told to leave the building, it is understood.

An email sent to staff said that a bomb threat had been received at the building, which is located at 23 Kildare Street.

Staff were advised to work from home and not try to access the building.

More to follow…