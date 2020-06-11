This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bombardier reveals plans for 400 job losses at Belfast plant

The Canadian plane maker says Covid-19 has forced it to resize its business.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 1:26 PM
41 minutes ago 1,531 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5120144
The Bombardier Aerospace plant in Belfast.
Image: Niall Carson
The Bombardier Aerospace plant in Belfast.
The Bombardier Aerospace plant in Belfast.
Image: Niall Carson

NORTHERN IRELAND’S LARGEST high-tech manufacturer Bombardier has announced that around 400 employees at its Belfast plant are at risk of redundancy.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer says its adjusting its workforce in response to the impact that Covid-19 has had on the aviation industry.

The company currently employs around 3,500 people as part of its Northern Ireland operations, which produces wings for Airbus’s A220 aircraft. The redundancies are part of plans to cut its global workforce by 2,500, around 11%.

As well as the loss of 400 core jobs at the Belfast facility, it’s understood that 200 agency posts are also at risk. 

“We have now reviewed our requirements in Belfast for all of our aircraft programmes and regret to confirm that we must adjust our core workforce levels downwards by around 400 to align with market demand for the remainder of this year and through 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Bombardier confirmed that it will be lodging a formal redundancy notice with the UK Department for the Economy. It said that there will be a 90-day consultation period when it will explore opportunities to mitigate the number of redundancies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Canadian firm said it “deeply regrets” the impact the decision will have on its workforce and their families, but added that it’s crucial that it resizes its business due to the “unprecedented circumstances”.

There have been mass layoffs at the company over the past five years, with thousands of jobs cut around the world in the aerospace and railway divisions.

Its operation in Northern Ireland is in the process of being sold to an American company.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie