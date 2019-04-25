Bond 25 film announces new cast members... but we still don't have a name

WE WERE PROMISED a big Bond announcement today – but we still don’t know what the name of the 25th movie in the franchise will be.

A live broadcast took place from Ian Fleming’s mansion in Jamaica today, the location where the writer penned all his Bond novels. It was hoped that the livestream would give us some big news, like what the new film would be called.

Unfortunately, there was no dice in that respect.

But while we didn’t get that, we did get it confirmed that Rami Malek is, as predicted, to star in the upcoming movie.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and will be shot in Jamaica, Norway, London, and Italy.

During the livestream today, James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli confirmed that principal photography on the 25th official James Bond film begins on 28 April 2019.

The film, which comes from Albert R. Broccoli’s EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, sees Daniel Craig return for his fifth film as Bond himself.

The film will be released in the US on April 8, 2020; through Universal Pictures International and Metro Goldwyn Mayer in Ireland and internationally from April 3, 2020.

The returning cast confirmed today were: Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright.

The most exciting thing was the announcement of the new faces: Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek.

It had been widely rumoured that Rami Malek will appear in the film as a villain, something he hinted at during the livestream.

So, we don’t have a name… but what else do we know?

At the start of this film, Bond has left active service and is “enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica”. No doubt.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film was written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (creator of Fleabag).

The previous James Bond film, Spectre, earned $880 million at the global box office. The film before that, Skyfall, the 23rd film in the series, earned $1.1 billion worldwide.