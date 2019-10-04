This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Author says 'Ireland owes the UK nothing' in heated Brexit debate

“Ireland owes this country nothing. Ireland owes this country no concessions, it owes it no quarter, it owes it nothing.”

By Órla Ryan Friday 4 Oct 2019, 8:36 AM
56 minutes ago 17,067 Views 47 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4836763

AUTHOR AND JOURNALIST Bonnie Greer has said Ireland owes nothing to the UK, during a TV debate about Brexit.

Speaking on BBC Question Time last night, Greer also said that the United States would not do any type of trade deal with the UK that would damage its long-standing relationship with Ireland.

“Oftentimes, I hear people talking about Ireland as if this country owns Ireland.

“Ireland owes this country nothing. Ireland owes this country no concessions, it owes it no quarter, it owes it nothing,” Greer said. 

She added: “The United States is Irish. If anybody thinks that they’re going to get a deal through and have a trade relationship with the United States that shafts Ireland, you’ve got another thing coming. It’s not going to happen, it’s not going to happen.

I’m from Chicago, that’s where I was born, and you know what we do on St Patrick’s Day? We dye the river green. People are very serious about Ireland in the United States – don’t mess with it, don’t make it look bad.

Greer, who writes for the New European newspaper, said the British government needs to take the peace process in Northern Ireland more seriously during Brexit negotiations. 

“The Good Friday Agreement, in spite of its rather benign name, the Good Friday Agreement is a truce.

“And it’s a truce because the United States of America and the EU sat down with this country to make it happen. We have to be much more serious about this,” Greer said, to applause from the audience.

Racism 

During the programme, Greer also discussed what she viewed as “racially motivated” attacks on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, saying: “It is bad being a foreigner in this country right now.”

An audience member asked her: “Why is it bad to be a foreigner in this country at the moment?”

To which she replied: “I have a friend who is Polish, she has lived here since about 2000. Her little girl was born here, she doesn’t speak Polish to her anymore on the bus or the Tube because people abuse her.”

The audience member then said: “I still disagree with the comment. Whether she speaks Polish to her daughter or not, that’s her choice.”

“She can’t speak Polish to her daughter in public because she is maligned and hassled. That’s why she doesn’t do it, and her daughter’s losing her maternal language because her mother isn’t speaking to her anymore in public,” Greer replied.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (47)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie