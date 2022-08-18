Bono and Bob Geldof performed sing-song for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on French Riviera

BONO AND BOB Geldof’s presence for a pivotal moment in the relationship of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner has been highlighted in a scathing review of Kushner’s autobiography.

The pair provided a sing-song for the couple at Bono’s residence on the French Riviera, accompanied by Billy Joel on piano.

It’s a scene recounted in Kushner’s new memoir of his time as his father-in-law Donald Trump’s advisor in the White House, called Breaking History.

The book has been reviewed by the New York Times, whose critic Dwight Garner is not a fan.

While blasting the memoir as “soulless” and a “slog” with a “lack of self-awareness”, Garner gives space to highlight one memorable episode.

In a scene almost too fanciful for HBO’s Succession, a rift between Kushner and Ivanka Trump is repaired during a visit to the French Riviera spent in the company of Bono, Geldof and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

The couple were reunited by Murdoch’s wife Wendi while they were on Rupert’s yacht.

But prior to that, Kushner set out the scene involving the Irishmen. While Murdoch was trying to snap up the Wall Street Journal, Bono was serving up food at his residence in Eze in southeast France.

Kushner writes:

“On that Sunday, we were having lunch at Bono’s house in the town of Eze on the French Riviera, when Rupert stepped out to take a call. He came back and whispered in my ear, “They blinked, they agreed to our terms, we have The Wall Street Journal.” After lunch, Billy Joel, who had also been with us on the boat, played the piano while Bono sang with the Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof.

“With or without you, Bono,” Garner added in his review.

Elsewhere, Garner describes Kushner as someone who “recalls every drop of praise he’s ever received”, who also maintains he was “unaware of the events” of January 6th riots] outside the US Capitol until much later on the day.